US stock futures show signs of calm after weekend of Trump-Covid stress

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Volatility eased in US equity futures on Sunday (Oct 4) as optimism over President Donald Mr Trump's medical prognosis and hopes for fresh economic stimulus put a brake on selling that whipped up on Friday.

Dip buyers showed up at the 6pm New York open, bidding up December contracts after Mr Trump's doctors insisted he's doing well and could be discharged as soon as Monday. Markets fell on Friday after Mr Trump's diagnosis. They remained up for the week as some traders speculated the president's illness raised the odds for aid to the economy from Congress and data showed job gains slowed in September and many Americans quit looking for work.

"The dramatic turn of events may be a catalyst for a stimulus agreement - or it may not; we wait for bills to be put to Congress and votes to be taken," said Julian Emanuel, chief equity strategist for BTIG, wrote in a note. "With key economic data extending its run of disappointments versus expectations and high-profile corporate layoffs, additional aid would seem imperative."

US shares have stayed relatively resilient since Mr Trump's positive test, in part because of speculation Congress will move toward an aid package after large parts of the current bill expired at the end of July. While the president urged lawmakers to get stimulus passed in a weekend tweet, little new progress was reported since Friday.

Futures on the S&P 500 gained 0.7 per cent at 8:41pm in New York. The underlying gauge rose 1.5 per cent last week, though Friday saw a 1 per cent selloff. Contracts on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7 per cent, while Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 1 per cent.

Forty-five minutes before futures began trading, the president tweeted a one-minute video from his hospital suite thanking the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed Medical Center.

There's some precedent for stocks to stay calm in the face of presidential health shocks. Historically they have had a fleeting impact on asset prices, according to Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Everything from hospitalizations to deaths have mostly resulted in declines of 3 per cent or less that lasted just a few days, his study shows.

Still, there's no denying the presidential election has put investors on high alert. Partly driven by the prospects of a contested election, option traders have stepped up hedges against market turmoil way past Election Day into December. Polls over the weekend showed Democratic challenger Joe Biden maintaining a lead with less than a month to go to the vote.

Volatility had gripped the markets since the end of August, over concern that the torrid summer rally had stretched valuations to levels not seen in two decades. At one point Friday, the CBOE Volatility Index jumped by the most in the month. It ended the week at 27.63.

"Odds of a roughly US$1.7 trillion (S$2.3 trillion) fiscal package plus a Democratic election sweep (57 per cent this morning) have increased and provide support for growth expectations," Dennis DeBusschere, a strategist at Evercore ISI, said.