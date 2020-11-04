Asia shares turn skittish as early US vote counts show tight election

SYDNEY (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - Asian share markets turned cautious on Wednesday (Nov 4), paring sharp early gains as results from the US Presidential election hinted at a close race with no clear winner yet in sight.

Investors had initially wagered that a possible Democratic sweep could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus, hitting safe-haven US dollar and bonds.

But signs President Donald Trump might snatch Florida sobered the mood and saw 10-year Treasury yields drop to 0.89 per cent from a five-month top of 0.93 per cent.

US stock futures reversed an early surge, with the e-mini futures for the S&P 500 retreating 0.2 per cent, having earlier been up 1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei was still up 1 per cent but South Korea went flat. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3 per cent.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was up 0.2 per cent at 9.26am local time, paring a 0.6 per cent rise after trading opened.

The US dollar likewise reversed early losses and gained 0.4 per cent on a basket of currencies to 93.494. The euro eased back to US$1.1707 from a top of US$1.1768.

Investors are still awaiting the outcome of Federal Reserve and Bank of England meetings this week, which are expected to at least give a nod to further stimulus.

The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday cut interest rates to near zero and boosted its bond-buying program, adding to the tidal wave of cheap money flooding the global financial system.

This surfeit of liquidity has been a boon for gold, which is tightly limited in supply. The yellow metal ran into profit taking on Wednesday and dipped to US$1,902 an ounce, but stayed comfortably above last week’s trough of US$1,858.

Oil prices also pared their early gains as the election outcome turned murky. US crude were up 42 cents at US$38.08, with Brent crude futures last at US$39.71.

Where markets have concern is uncertainty - if we have a disputed outcome," Stephen Dover, head of equities at Franklin Templeton, said by phone. "So the market is telling us today in this big up market that there's a likelihood of having some clarity about the outcome within the next week or so."

Markets have been volatile during the final weeks of the campaign as investors fretted over the potential for a contested outcome, a surge in coronavirus cases and stretched valuations that make megacap tech shares look expensive as the economic rebound starts to slow. The S&P 500 has moved at least 1 per cent six of the past seven sessions.

A surge in mail-in ballots has made it more likely that some states won't be able to declare a winner on Tuesday, exposing markets to a drawn out process for determining the next president.

Adding to anxiety is that markets haven't always been prescient in knowing what outcome they'd prefer. In 2016, Trump's perceived recklessness was considered bad news for a stock market that detests uncertainty. Futures plunged the maximum 5 per cent as he took the lead late on Nov 8, 2016. By morning, as investors warmed to his pledges of cutting taxes and slashing regulations, futures had rebounded higher. The S&P 500 has rallied 57 per cent since his surprise win.

"The closer the race is, the bigger the risk is," said Erika Karp, founder and CEO of Cornerstone Capital Group. "A close outcome is a risk to the market. The longer it drags out, the bigger the risks."

