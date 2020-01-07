US retailer Pier 1 to close up to 450 stores, raises going concern doubts

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Home decor and furniture retailer Pier 1 Imports said on Monday (Jan 6) it plans to close up to almost half of its stores, cut jobs and warned about its ability to continue as a going concern in a tough retail environment.

The company is the latest retailer struggling in a market dominated by e-commerce giant Amazon.com and other retail stalwarts like Walmart as more consumers shift to online shopping and look for the latest trends.

The retailer's shares, which were trading around US$500 in 2013, plunged to about US$5 late last year. They were down nearly 5 per cent in extended trading.

Pier 1 has drafted a bankruptcy proposal and made a presentation to creditors last month, with a plan to create a smaller post-bankruptcy company with about US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) in annual sales, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The company also held discussions with lenders about potentially providing financing that would help the retailer continue operating while under bankruptcy protection, the person said. The retailer was not immediately available for a comment.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said its third-quarter loss widened from year earlier as discounts on older merchandise put pressure on margins. Its quarterly comparable sales fell 11.4 per cent due a late Thanksgiving holiday in 2019.

To arrest mounting losses, Pier 1 now plans to close up to 450 stores, shut some distribution centre and reduce headcount. The company did not specify how many jobs would be cut.

The retailer operated 942 stores in the United States and Canada, as of Nov 30, 2019, according to its latest quarterly filing.

"Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision," chief executive officer Robert Riesbeck said.

Related Story Amazon and Walmart face the ire of 70 million Indian shopkeepers over alleged predatory pricing

However, Moody's analyst Raya Sokolyanska said the company's latest plan will likely be insufficient to turn around the business in time to address its looming debt maturities, making restructuring or bankruptcy highly likely scenarios.

The company was saddled with long-term debt of US$258.3 million at the end of the third quarter.