US regulators investigating Trump's $1.7b social media venture deal

BENGALURU/NEW YORK • Wall Street's top financial regulators are investigating former US president Donald Trump's US$1.25 billion (S$1.7 billion) deal to float his new social media venture on the stock market, a filing showed.

Digital World Acquisition, the special purpose acquisition company (Spac) that agreed to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG), disclosed in a regulatory filing on Monday that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) were probing the deal.

TMTG did not respond to requests for comment.

Digital World said the SEC asked for documents early last month relating to communications between Digital World and TMTG, meetings of Digital World's board, policies and procedures relating to trading, the identification of banking, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses and the identities of certain investors.

The SEC stated in its request that its probe does not mean the regulator has concluded that anyone violated the law, Digital World added.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren had asked the SEC to investigate TMTG's proposed merger with Digital World over potential violations of securities laws, including whether they had sufficiently disclosed when deal talks began.

The SEC declined to comment on Monday.

The probe comes amid excitement among Trump supporters and retail investors over the planned deal. Frantic trading of Digital World's shares has driven TMTG's valuation from US$875 million in October to close to US$4 billion.

Digital World, whose shares ended trading on Monday down 2.6 per cent at US$43.81, said Finra asked for details in late October and early last month about "surrounding events" that preceded the merger announcement.

A Reuters review of trading data showed unusual activity on Oct 20 ahead of the announcement later that day.

Over one million warrants, worth around US$500,000 in total, were traded, compared with only 119,000 warrants on Oct 19, according to Refinitiv data.

Finra said in its request that its inquiry should not be construed as an indication that any violations of Nasdaq rules or federal securities laws have occurred, Digital World added. Finra declined to comment.

TMTG said last Saturday that it had entered into agreements to raise about US$1 billion from a group of unidentified investors, bringing the deal's total proceeds to US$1.25 billion. But TMTG will receive this money only if the deal is completed.

Some on Wall Street have been reluctant to associate with Mr Trump, and the Digital World filings did not disclose who backed the US$1 billion fund-raising.

Mr Trump was banned from top social media platforms after the Jan 6 attack by his supporters on the US Capitol amid concerns he would incite further violence.

The attack was based on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud in last year's US presidential election.

In its first financial projections since the merger announcement, Digital World said it expected the average revenue per user of Mr Trump's social media app, Truth Social, to grow to US$13.50 in 2026, with 81 million total users. That is despite the app not having reached even trial mode.

REUTERS