US markets to close Wednesday in honour of Bush

WASHINGTON (AFP) - American stock markets will close Wednesday (Dec 5) in tribute to former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday aged 94.

US President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday a day of national mourning. He plans to attend Bush's state funeral, which is expected to take place in Washington that day.

In addition, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Nasdaq and the Chicago Stock Exchange will observe a minute of silence at 9:20 am local time.

Flags over the exchanges will be lowered to half-mast.

Federal government offices will also be closed Wednesday.