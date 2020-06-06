US-listed Chinese firms likely to eye HK bourse: HKEX chief

NEW YORK • Many US-listed Chinese companies are likely to list on the Hong Kong exchange this year, in part because of US political pressure following China's new national security legislation for Hong Kong, the head of the exchange said on Thursday.

"This is going to be a big year for IPOs (initial public offerings), including both huge IPOs from China, but very substantial returnees, what we call them, from the United States," Mr Charles Li, chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX), said via webcast at an industry conference held by financial services firm Piper Sandler.

US President Donald Trump last week said his administration would eliminate special treatment for Hong Kong over the security law, which he said threw Hong Kong's freedoms as a finance hub into doubt.

US-listed Chinese companies have also been under pressure due to a lack of accounting transparency, which recently led Nasdaq to introduce restrictions that will make it harder for some Chinese companies to debut on its exchange.

Many Chinese companies listed in the US because they could not qualify to list on the Hong Kong exchange, which until recently had more restrictive listing standards on issues such as governance rights and dual-class shares, Mr Li said.

Some such companies still would not qualify to list in Hong Kong, and "we actually don't want them", Mr Li said.

"But all of the great companies that we know that are coming back, they are qualified already," he said, putting an emphasis on technology companies.

A Hong Kong listing would allow them to get closer to their main customer base, he said.

"Today, the atmosphere in the US is becoming less friendly and we obviously have fundamentally changed many aspects of our listing regime so that we are becoming more accommodating," he said.

REUTERS