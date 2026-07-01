US lifts export controls on Anthropic’s Fable, Mythos AI models

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Anthropic abruptly disabled its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models following the export-control order on June 12.

NEW YORK - Anthropic said on June 30 that the US Commerce Department has lifted export controls on its Fable and Mythos artificial intelligence models, less than three weeks after the company was ordered to suspend access to its most advanced AI models over national security risks.

“We’ll begin restoring access tomorrow,” Anthropic said in a statement on social media platform X.

Washington has stepped up oversight of new model releases to identify potential threats amid concerns that advanced AI models that are driving the AI boom and major capital investments could be misused by military intelligence users in China, Russia or other countries of concern.

Anthropic had abruptly disabled its Mythos 5 and Fable 5 models following the export-control order on June 12. On June 26, Anthropic said the US government had allowed it to release its Claude Mythos 5 AI model to some “trusted” US organisations, partially reversing the order.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, in a letter to Anthropic seen by Reuters, said the export controls were withdrawn and that a licence was no longer required for the export of the Mythos or Fable models.

“Anthropic has agreed to proactively detect and address security risks associated with the models; to work diligently with the US government on protocols and standards and releases for Mythos, Fable and future models; and to inform the US government of any malicious activity,” Lutnick said.

However, the government’s vetting of which companies can gain access to these models has drawn criticism.

OpenAI chief executive officer Sam Altman said last week on X that extensive safety testing “is not a bad idea. I just don’t like the idea of the government picking the customers”.

ChatGPT-maker OpenAI delayed a full public launch of GPT-5.6 at the US government’s request, limiting its access to a small group of vetted partners. REUTERS