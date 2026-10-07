Straitstimes.com header logo

US judge authorises fund to subpoena New York Fed for documents related to Radiant World

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

 Investment fund Mariner Atlantic Multi-Strategy LLC has filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against iron ore trader Radiant World.

 Investment fund Mariner Atlantic Multi-Strategy LLC has filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against iron ore trader Radiant World.

ILLUSTRATION: REUTERS

NEW YORK - A US judge on Oct 6 authorised an investment fund that filed a criminal complaint in Switzerland against iron ore trader Radiant World to subpoena payments records from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Clearing House Interbank Payments System.

US District Judge John Cronan in Manhattan said Mariner Atlantic Multi-Strategy LLC’s requested subpoenas were not unduly intrusive or burdensome because they sought seemingly “easy-to-collect payments records related to specific accounts and a specific timeframe”.

He also said subpoenas were appropriate because it was not otherwise possible for Mariner to obtain the records it sought, and Swiss courts were “receptive” to assistance from their US counterparts.

Radiant World did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours. REUTERS

More on this topic
US fund accuses iron ore trader Radiant World of fraud in Swiss complaint
US fund accuses iron ore trader Radiant World of fraud in Swiss complaint
See more on

Commodity market

Fraud

US Federal Reserve

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.