SINGAPORE - Any hope for a Federal Reserve rate pause was wiped out by data on Friday which showed that while the United States economy added a lower-than-expected 263,000 jobs in September, the unemployment rate actually fell to 3.5 per cent from 3.7 per cent.

Wall Street, which had rallied earlier in the week on hopes of a Fed rate pivot, reacted predictably on Friday, with all three marquee indices tumbling.