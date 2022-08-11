US inflation slows to 8.5% in July on lower energy prices

WASHINGTON • US inflation decelerated in July by more than expected, reflecting lower energy prices, which may take some pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue aggressively hiking interest rates.

The consumer price index (CPI) increased 8.5 per cent from a year earlier, cooling from the 9.1 per cent June advance that was the largest in four decades, Labour Department data showed yesterday.

Prices were unchanged from the previous month. A decline in petrol offset increases in food and shelter costs.

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3 per cent from June and 5.9 per cent from a year ago.

The core and overall measures came in below forecast.

The data may give the Fed some breathing room, and the cooling in petrol prices, as well as used cars, offers respite to consumers.

But annual inflation remains high at more than 8 per cent and food costs continue to rise, providing little relief for President Joe Biden and the Democrats ahead of mid-term elections.

While a drop in petrol prices is good news for Americans, their cost of living is still painfully high, forcing many to load up on credit cards and drain savings.

After data last week showed still-robust labour demand and firmer wage growth, a further deceleration in inflation could take some of the urgency off the Fed to extend outsize interest rate hikes.

Treasury yields slid across the curve while the S&P 500 opened higher and the dollar plunged. Traders now see a 50 basis point rate increase next month as more likely, rather than 75.

"This is a necessary print for the Fed, but it's not sufficient," Mr Michael Pond, head of inflation market strategy at Barclays said on Bloomberg TV. "We need to see a lot more."

Fed officials have said they want to see months of evidence that prices are cooling, especially in the core gauge. They will have another round of monthly CPI and jobs reports before their next policy meeting on Sept 20 and 21.