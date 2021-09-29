US firm seeking to sell The Learning Lab's regional ops for $677m

United States buyout firm Advent International is considering selling the South-east Asian operations of The Learning Lab, a Singapore-based chain of tuition centres, according to people with knowledge of the plan.

The Boston-based private-equity fund is working with Rothschild & Co on the sale process and is seeking to raise at least US$500 million (S$677 million) from the transaction, the sources said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Discussions are at an early stage and Advent could decide not to proceed with a sale, the sources said.

A representative for Advent declined to comment, while Rothschild did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Learning Lab provides tui-tion for pre-school children and primary, secondary and junior college students in Singapore, according to its website.

It also has a presence in countries including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Indonesia.

In Singapore, it charges about $451 a month for four weekday lessons for Primary 1 to Primary 4 students, according to its website.

It has grown to eight centres here - in United Square, Jem, Rochester Mall, Choa Chu Kang Centre, Marine Parade Central, Tampines Mall, Century Square and Seletar Mall.

Advent invested in The Learning Lab in 2014 and the firm's website lists it as a buyout. A report in The Straits Times at the time said Advent paid about $300 million for a "significant stake". Later, it was considering selling the chain, Bloomberg News reported in 2018.

Founded in 1984, Advent has invested US$56 billion in over 380 private equity deals across 42 countries, according to its website.

BLOOMBERG

• With additional information from The Straits Times