US-China trade row casts shadow on STI

There was bad news all around for markets yesterday with weak data from the world's two largest economies and reports that negotiators were struggling to compromise on key trade issues in Beijing.

One set of numbers from the United States showed retail sales in December suffered their biggest drop in more than nine years, raising fears of a slowing economy.

China's weakened factory prices indicated softening demand and the prospect of deflation returning.

And the US-China trade talks wrapped up with the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg citing anonymous sources as saying there had been little progress.

Markets are now hoping President Donald Trump will delay the March 1 tariff deadline.

A lengthened period of talks "could calm markets as it will buy time for China to press on with structural reforms and carry out stimulus to counterbalance the impact of potential loss in exports", CMC Markets analyst Margaret Yang said. "Whereas for US companies, extending the tariff deadline will allow time to adapt to changes in a new trade environment."

This left investors on the ropes and the Straits Times Index (STI) falling 13.42 points or 0.41 per cent to 3,239.74. However, earlier gains, like the hefty 1.36 per cent boost on Wednesday, helped the STI close 1.18 per cent higher for the week.

Turnover was 1.42 billion shares worth $1.12 billion, with losers outnumbering gainers 249 to 165.

Spirits firm ThaiBev led actives after noting on Thursday night that it had doubled first-quarter earnings.

The stock closed at a seven-month high of 81.5 cents, up 13.19 per cent on volume of 106.4 million.

Real estate investment trusts (Reits) were popular, with Ascendas Reit picking up 0.36 per cent to $2.76 on 13.9 million units traded.

CapitaLand Commercial Trust and Mapletree Logistics Trust also rose, on trade of about 12 million units each

Reits were among the best-performing sectors in November, December and January, the Singapore Exchange noted. They were the top net buy sector in January, with net institutional inflows of $82.7 million. "Analysts have noted revived investor interest in S-Reits since the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by a flight to safety... as trade tensions (simmered), and global equity markets remained volatile."

PhillipCapital analyst Tara Wong yesterday said the brokerage remains neutral on the sector, with preferences for the commercial and hospitality sub-sectors. It is cautious on retail, as sales and shopper footfall "leave much to be desired".