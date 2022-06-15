US bear market could mean more pain ahead for investors

US stocks plunged into a bear market on Monday for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy in March 2020, with Asian markets extending the sell-off yesterday.

Here is why stock markets are tumbling and what it means for investors:

1 WHAT IS A BEAR MARKET?

A bear market is a commonly used term for when a major stock market index falls 20 per cent or more from a recent high - a rare and grim milestone of investors' fears for the economy.

On Monday, the US market's benchmark S&P 500 index plunged 3.9 per cent to close 21.8 per cent below its Jan 3 high.

2 WHY USE A BEAR TO REPRESENT A MARKET SLUMP?

Bears hibernate, so they represent a market that is retreating. In contrast, it is called a bull market when stocks are surging because bulls charge.

3 WHY DID STOCKS PLUNGE?

The big worry is that aggressive moves by the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates to fight sky-high inflation could send the world's largest economy into recession.

That fear was heightened when a key report last Friday showed that inflation in the United States was accelerating and creeping into every corner of the economy. The US consumer price index shot up by a sharper-than-expected 8.6 per cent year on year last month to hit a fresh 40-year high.

Some Wall Street banks like Goldman Sachs are now betting that the Fed will hike rates by 75 basis points at its next policy meeting today.

It is not a US problem alone. Earlier last week, the World Bank issued a dire warning that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has compounded the economic damage from the Covid-19 pandemic, and many countries now face recession.

4 WHAT'S NEXT?

If history is any guide, a bear market means more pain in store for investors.

The S&P 500 has fallen by an average of 32.7 per cent in 13 bear markets since 1946, including a nearly 57 per cent drop during the 2007 to 2009 bear market amid the global financial crisis, Reuters reported.

The longest S&P 500 bear market lasted more than five years, starting on March 6, 1937, and ending on April 29, 1942, amid the Great Depression.

The shortest US bear market lasted just over a month, from Feb 19, 2020, to March 23 that year. What pushed the S&P 500 up some 114 per cent from its March 2020 low were emergency stimulus measures to help stabilise the economy in the wake of the pandemic.

Analysts look at various metrics to determine when markets will recover, including the CBOE Volatility Index, also known as Wall Street's fear gauge.

The fear gauge is currently still below peaks reached in previous major sell-offs, meaning that the stock market has likely not bottomed out.

5 WHO ARE THE WINNERS AND LOSERS?

Shares of energy companies have soared this year in tandem with oil prices, while utility companies have also held up better than the broader markets.

In contrast, big tech stocks are in the midst of their biggest rout in more than a decade, after soaring during much of the bull market on their innovation and low interest rates.

Shares of the popular FAANG stocks - Facebook parent Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Apple, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet - have all suffered double-digit percentage drops this year.

Like tech stocks, start-ups also benefited from the era of very low rates to attract investors and gain rich valuations. Now, rising rates are dulling the allure of these companies, whose promise of cash flows are weighted more in the future. This is hurting their share prices and ability to raise funds.

Also battered are cryptocurrency assets - digital coins such as Bitcoin and even non-fungible tokens - as investors flee from speculative investments in the market downturn. Demand for such assets had also been fuelled by the era of cheap money that has come to an end.