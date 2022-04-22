US-based insurer Markel looks to expand Asia business

Global specialist insurer Markel Corporation is aiming to grow its business in Asia from the current US$75 million to US$100 million (S$136 million) in gross written premiums over the next 12 to 18 months by expanding its marine and renewable energy business while meeting growing demand for cyber insurance.

Its managing director for Asia, Mr Christian Stobbs, said the Fortune 500 company, which established its Asia headquarters in Singapore in 2008, has been quietly adding to its headcount across the region despite the challenges of the Covid-19 global pandemic over the past 2½ years.