Upbeat Wall Street session sends STI to 30-month high

Another buoyant session on Wall Street overnight turbo-charged the local market yesterday and sent it to a 30-month high.

The post-holiday optimism drove up the Straits Times Index (STI) by 66.40 points or 2.04 per cent to close at 3,315.99.

Gainers easily beat decliners 256 to 116 in the broader market, with 1.21 billion shares worth $1.98 billion transacted.

Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie pointed out that the STI made a fresh 30-month high of 3,327.11 points in early trading, as the local market caught up with recent global moves and developments.

Mr Howie said that unlike in January, gains in the S&P 500 overnight futures in New York were made on the back of gains across most sectors, providing broad-based support to Singapore stocks yesterday.

He also noted that Brent crude oil is back below US$90 a barrel, and that expectations for the March 16 Federal Reserve meeting - which will be keenly watched for interest rate hikes - have turned less hawkish, while consensus estimates for the United States employment report due late tonight have also been slightly trimmed.

Hongkong Land shares surged 5.56 per cent to US$5.70, near its 52-week high of US$5.80, as the Jardine company continues its US$500 million share repurchase programme.

Special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) that listed on the Singapore Exchange last month were all trading below their initial public offering prices of $5, with the first debutant, Vertex Spac, dipping to as low as $4.90 an hour prior to market close before ending at $4.99 or 0.2 per cent lower.

Novo Tellus Spac fell 0.61 per cent to $4.87, but Pegasus rose 3.96 per cent to $4.99.

Other Asian markets that traded were mixed, with Australian shares down 0.1 per cent on tech-stock weakness.

Bourses in mainland China, Taiwan and Hong Kong were closed for the Chinese New Year holidays.