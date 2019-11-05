Upbeat mood over trade talks lifts STI

The upbeat mood around trade that bolstered American markets last Friday had a similar effect in the region yesterday, with investors latching on to positive comments about progress in talks between the United States and China.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross told a summit in Bangkok that the two sides were making progress on a trade deal, and an agreement to walk back some of the tit-for-tat tariffs was "very far along".

The mood change lifted the Straits Times Index (STI) as much as 0.6 per cent in the morning session but it retreated during the day to eventually close 0.22 per cent or 6.97 points higher at 3,236.40.

Turnover was 1.14 billion shares worth $1.15 billion, and gainers outnumbered losers 240 to 175.

Other regional markets hung on to gains better, with Hong Kong rallying 1.65 per cent to a three-month high while South Korea rose 1.43 per cent to a four-month high.

Indices in China, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia all improved as well, while markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Rex International was the most heavily traded counter here for the second session running, with 92.7 million shares traded as it closed at 11.6 cents, up 6.42 per cent.

Alpha Energy Holdings followed, surging 21.43 per cent to 3.4 cents on trade of 49.3 million.

Agriculture plays and property developers were among the STI's stronger performers.

Golden Agri Resources was the top in terms of volume and percentage gains, adding 7.14 per cent on a volume of 36.8 million.

Other counters among the top five gainers were agribusiness Wilmar International and developers City Developments and CapitaLand.

The more actively traded real estate investment trusts (Reits) included Ascendas Reit, down 1.58 per cent to $3.12 with 34.5 million units traded. It reported a 2.3 per cent rise in distribution per unit last Friday on the back of overseas acquisitions, citing a full quarter's contribution from 38 logistics properties in Britain acquired last year.

It also announced its first US portfolio deal comprising 30 properties.

Maybank Kim Eng analyst Chua Su Tye backed the acquisition and maintains his "buy" call with a higher target price of $3.35.

NetLink NBN Trust rose 2.14 per cent to 95.5 cents after reporting last Friday that second-quarter net profit rose 24.1 per cent on higher residential-connections revenue and installation-related revenue.

Citi analysts Hussaini Saifee and Arthur Pineda kept their "buy" call and noted that NetLink's dividend yield of more than 5 per cent stands out in the weak environment.