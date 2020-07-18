Up to 9 months to include A*Star tech into Covid-19 tests: Biolidics

Biotech firm Biolidics said it would take up to nine months to incorporate technology recently licensed from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) into a new serology test kit for Covid-19.

Its remarks were in response to queries from the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Wednesday around the timing and details of the Catalist-listed company's announcement on Tuesday night.

In that announcement, Biolidics said it entered into a five-year licence agreement with A*Star on July 9 for non-exclusive worldwide rights to the agency's technology for use in detecting Covid-19 and to further work the technology into new serology tests.

Biolidics said on Thursday that it is in the initial phase of the product's development and had shortlisted a number of potential partners that it is still assessing.

"The company would like to highlight again that there is no certainty that the company will be able to, among others, successfully develop the serology tests which incorporate the technology," it added.

Biolidics said it was obliged to pay A*Star for the use of its technology but that the terms were confidential.

It added that it had the right to use the technology and develop its own enhancements during the five-year agreement. Then it will own only the enhancements it has created and will no longer have the right to use the technology.

The SGX also asked if there were conditions to be met before Biolidics could market serology tests using A*Star's technology and when it expected to do this.

It also asked Biolidics how far along it was in incorporating the technology into its tests.

Biolidics said on Thursday that it intends to incorporate the technology only into new serology tests, and not its existing Covid-19 antibody test kit.

It said it could not indicate when it would be able to market these serology tests, if developed.

Biolidics must perform test validations before seeking regulatory authorisations and/or approvals, it said. Commercialisation depends on the time needed to obtain these approvals and its ability to obtain suitable product liability insurance.

The firm said it was not able to indicate the time required for validation to be completed or to get regulatory approvals.

There was no certainty it could successfully develop the tests, achieve regulatory approvals and commercialise the tests, it added.

The SGX also asked Biolidics why it delayed announcing the A*Star pact.

The company said the agreement was signed after trading hours on July 9. As July 10 was Polling Day and July 11 and 12 the weekend, the firm could finalise the announcement only on July 14. "The announcement, which would not have a material impact on the current financial year, was disclosed with the intention of keeping the market updated," Biolidics said.

The sponsor advised Biolidics to call for a trading halt on July 13 after consultation with the SGX.

Biolidics shares jumped 29.3 per cent on Monday before it called for a trading halt at 12.19pm. It released the A*Star deal announcement on Tuesday at 10.46pm, before lifting the halt ahead of the market's opening bell on Wednesday.

Biolidics shares closed up 6.4 per cent at 41.5 cents yesterday.

