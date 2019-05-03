UOB sees 8% rise in Q1 profit to $1.05b on stronger income growth

SINGAPORE - United Overseas Bank (UOB) reported higher net profit for its first quarter of 2019, up 8 per cent to $1.05 billion, from $978 million for the year-ago period.

Earnings per share was $2.47 for the three months ended March 31 versus $2.28 for the year-ago period. UOB shares closed up 0.07 per cent, or two Singapore cents, at $27.85 on Thursday. No dividend has been declared for the quarter, the bank reported on Friday morning, prior to the start of trading.

Total income was up 8 per cent to $2.41 billion from $2.23 billion previously, led by a recovery in trading and investment income, and healthy loan growth as macro conditions stabilised and financial markets rebounded.

Net interest income increased 8 per cent to $1.59 billion on the back of broad-based loan growth of 12 per cent, which was partially offset by net interest margin compression of five basis points to 1.79 per cent.

Net fee and commission income declined 7 per cent to $479 million due to lower wealth management and fund management fees as market sentiment was more subdued compared with a year ago. UOB added that this was partially offset by higher loan-related and credit cards fees, which grew 9 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.