UOB Q3 profit up 8% to $1.12b

United Overseas Bank (UOB) posted a net profit of $1.12 billion for the third quarter, rising 8 per cent from $1.04 billion for the year-ago period, on the back of stronger client franchise income and trading and investment income.

The bank's net interest income rose 5 per cent to $1.69 billion for the quarter ended Sept 30, driven by healthy loan growth of 8 per cent.

Net interest margin fell by four basis points to 1.77 per cent amid declining interest rates and a competitive pricing environment, said UOB in a statement.

Loans-to-deposits ratio was higher at 89.3 per cent compared with 85.7 per cent a year ago.

For the third quarter, UOB's net fee and commission income rose 14 per cent to $551 million, thanks to higher fees from wealth management flows and loan-related and credit cards fees.

Trading and investment income grew 67 per cent to $310 million from improved customer flows and gains from investment securities, said the bank.

Total expenses in the third quarter were up 14 per cent to $1.15 billion, with cost-to-income ratio at 44.2 per cent, in line with income growth and investment in strategic initiatives.

Total allowances jumped 53 per cent to $145 million, due to higher allowances for impaired assets.

UOB deputy chairman and chief executive Wee Ee Cheong noted that the bank had kept up its growth momentum across revenue streams despite the global economic slowdown. "We also maintained a healthy balance sheet with sound asset quality and robust capital and liquidity positions," he said.

"These results reflect the strength of our strategies to help customers in realising their growth ambitions and our commitment to serving the needs of South-east Asia's increasingly affluent consumers."

UOB shares closed down 0.97 per cent at $26.57 yesterday.