Unsung winners and biggest losers of China's rocky markets in 2021

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - In a year that has seen China's "common prosperity" agenda roil global equity markets, the nation's policies also created a greater divide between stock winners and losers at home.

Policy direction looks set to drive market sentiment in 2022 as well, with a twice-a-decade party congress that could extend President Xi Jinping's term.

Jolted by Beijing's regulatory onslaught, education names such as Gaotu Techedu and property developers like China Evergrande Group are at the bottom of the MSCI China Index, which has plunged 25 per cent in 2021. Giving them company, not surprisingly, are some of the nation's tech titans that saw their value diminish in the world's biggest stock rout.

Meanwhile, China's push to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 spurred some big gains in the electric vehicles and solar space, while material shares emerged as dark horses, riding on higher commodity prices given a supply-demand mismatch.

Here are some of the unsung heroes and the overlooked laggards this year for firms domiciled in China and Hong Kong with a market capitalisation of more than US$10 billion.

Winners

Zangge Mining (372 per cent)

Shares of the previously thinly traded firm in Qinghai province have been on a tear as China looks domestically to meet surging demand for metals. Zangge's revenues from its brine-to-lithium segment increased significantly in the first half, as prices for the mineral surged more than 400 per cent this year.

Chongqing Sokon Industry Group (226 per cent)

Sokon's shares took off after it reported an 844 per cent surge in electric vehicle sales in February, buoyed by a collaboration with Huawei Technologies. A demo video of Huawei's autonomous driving capabilities went viral, and the tech firm in December revealed an upgraded tie-in vehicle with Sokon. However, cracks are starting to show after a correction of 20 per cent this month, and only one out of seven of the vehicles Sokon produces is actually green.

Trina Solar (226 per cent)