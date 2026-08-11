Unitree IPO 5,526 times subscribed by retail investors

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Unitree raised about 6.1 billion yuan (S$1.2 billion) to become China’s first publicly traded humanoid robot maker.

SHANGHAI – The highly anticipated initial public offering of Unitree Robotics drew huge demand from retail investors as China’s leading humanoid robot maker opened books for an offering that is set to give it a market valuation of US$9 billion (S$11.5 billion).

The retail portion of the IPO was 5,526 times subscribed, with individual investors submitting 9.8 million orders, according to an exchange filing released on Aug 10.

The Hangzhou-based company sold 40.4 million shares at 150.8 yuan apiece, raising about 6.1 billion yuan (S$1.2 billion) to become mainland China’s first publicly traded humanoid robot maker.

Unitree, officially known as Yushu Technology, is expected to debut on Shanghai’s STAR Market in August.

China is increasingly turning to the capital market to fund its tech race against the US in AI.

Humanoid robots have become a strategic priority for Beijing, and Unitree is a key player, with its dancing robots at the annual Spring Festival Gala – one of the most-watched televised variety shows – drawing global attention.

The strong subscription was also likely aided by backing from strategic investors, with about 20 per cent of the shares on offer allocated to investors including DeepSeek – a Tencent Holdings-affiliated investment vehicle – and investment arms of major state-owned enterprises such as China National Petroleum, China Southern Power Grid and China Telecom.

DeepSeek received a 2.31 per cent stake allocation, with a lock-up period of three years.

The collaboration allows Unitree to draw on DeepSeek’s AI strength to develop embodied-intelligence models for its humanoid robots.

A successful listing could also build momentum for other Chinese robotics companies pursuing IPOs, including Leju Robotics and Deep Robotics.

Another humanoid robot developer, Shanghai AgiBot Innovation Technology, has started the process for a Hong Kong listing, Securities Daily reported in July. BLOOMBERG