Unilever, StanChart and Prudential best employers here: LinkedIn data

Flexible work is here to stay amid the Covid-19 pandemic and businesses that have offered it rank well among Singapore's top companies to work for, according to a list released by professional networking platform LinkedIn yesterday.

Consumer goods giant Unilever, Standard Chartered Bank and insurer Prudential were the top three of the 15 best workplaces in Singapore to grow one's career.

OCBC Bank slipped to fourth place from first last year, while DBS Bank leapfrogged from 15th place to fifth.

The list is in its second year and compiled based on LinkedIn data across seven pillars, each representing an element of career progression: ability to advance, company affinity, company stability, external opportunity, gender diversity, skills growth, and spread of educational backgrounds.

LinkedIn compiled the list using its platform data from Jan 1 to Dec 31 last year. Companies on the list must have had at least 500 employees as at Dec 31 and attrition could be no higher than 10 per cent.

Staffing and recruiting firms, educational institutions and government agencies were excluded.

LinkedIn News senior managing editor Satoshi Ebitani said employee engagement and support are more important than ever as the world continues to navigate challenging realities.

LinkedIn data found that job postings offering remote work in Singapore more than doubled compared with a year ago, and received nearly 1.5 times more applications.

Unilever Singapore, which topped the ranking after taking third place last year, adopted a permanent hybrid working arrangement and redesigned its office space to include quiet zones with height-adjustable desks and open collaboration spaces.

StanChart, which retained its second spot, has invested $5 million in a global learning hub to train and upskill 8,000 employees by this year.

Meanwhile, second runner-up Prudential Singapore partnered Ngee Ann Polytechnic to equip employees with digital skills in areas such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

LinkedIn said that OCBC is also focusing on upskilling its employees and new trainees.

The lender's Future Smart Programme has created more than 50 sustainability-related jobs over the past two years, and has launched about 1,900 sustainability training programmes for its 30,000 employees.