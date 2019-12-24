Ulta Beauty set to outdo Amazon as top-performing retail stock of 2010s

Ulta Beauty is on pace to close out the decade as the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 Retailing Index, beating out Amazon.com.

Since Dec 31, 2009, Ulta shares have climbed 1,271 per cent, compared with Amazon's advance of 1,236 per cent.

The S&P 500 has grown 189 per cent for the same period, outperforming just eight of 26 large-cap retail index members.

For Ulta, the real inflection point came in 2013 with the hiring of chief executive officer Mary Dillon, according to Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba.

"(Ms Dillon) has been the driving force behind the stock outperformance - she really has had the golden touch," he said in a phone interview.

The beauty retailer's fundamental performance improved, in part, due to its relaunched customer loyalty programme, Ultamate Rewards. Ultamate loyalty members represent more than 95 per cent of the company's total revenue.

Ulta has also greatly improved its in-store experience over the years, with remodels that have created a more inviting, upscale feel, which has attracted more high-end beauty brands, which in turn attracts customers, Mr Chukumba said.

The firm has also benefited from the continued decline in foot traffic at the malls, where most of its competitors are located, he added.



The company also has an "amazing" e-commerce business and has been helped by the rise of beauty influencers and changing cosmetic trends, he said.

Loop Capital has a "hold" rating on the shares as valuation "is not that cheap" and same-store sales gains have started to slow.

Meanwhile, Amazon has been able to hold its high-valuation multiples for a decade by "consistently outperforming elevated expectations", said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jitendra Waral.

The online giant has made "decade-long bets in logistics, cloud and content that have created a moat around its business".

While competition has now started to respond swiftly, it is likely that only a few large players will capture most of the growth in the coming decade. Mr Waral estimates that Amazon's gross sales will reach US$1 trillion (S$1.36 trillion) by 2025.

On the other end of the spectrum, Gap is the worst-performing S&P 500 Retailing Index stock of the decade, with a 15 per cent slide.

Its downtrend began after shares hit a record high in 2014. A series of negative comparable sales results followed, then a couple of chief executive changes, even as recently as last month.

The shares face continued pressure as weak sales cast doubt on the company's plan to spin off its Old Navy business.

THE WASHINGTON POST