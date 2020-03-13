UK telco BT says its CEO has tested positive for coronavirus

LONDON (REUTERS) - Britain's biggest telecoms group BT said its chief executive, Philip Jansen, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday (March 12).

"Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home," Jansen said in a statement on Thursday.

"I've met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could."

Britain's government said on Monday that Jansen and executives from other mobile phone operators, including Mark Evans, the CEO of O2, and Dave Dyson, the CEO of Three, were due to attend the signing that day of a deal to improve rural phone coverage.

In BT's statement, Jansen said his symptoms seemed mild and he would work remotely over the coming week, avoiding disruption to BT's business.