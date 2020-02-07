UK-focused Elite Commercial Reit debuts on SGX

The Singapore bourse yesterday saw its first mainboard debut of the year, with Elite Commercial Reit opening at £0.705 - 3.7 per cent higher than the initial public offering (IPO) price of £0.68 or S$1.21 per unit.

It is the first real estate investment trust (Reit) denominated in the British pound to be listed in Singapore.

The UK-focused Reit began trading at 2pm yesterday, and closed at £0.71, up 4.4 per cent on its IPO price.

The offer price of £0.68 per unit translates to a forecast distribution yield of 7.1 per cent for this year and 7.2 per cent for 2022.

It issued a total of 192.5 million units to raise gross proceeds of £130.9 million.

Some £101.9 million has been disbursed for the partial repayment of facility agreements or loans, £18.9 million for the redemption of some units held by private trust investors, and £8.3 million has been used to pay for transaction costs. The remaining £1.8 million is being held for working capital purposes.

When the offer closed on Tuesday, applications for about 47.85 million units were received for the roughly 5.73 million units offered to the public in Singapore, representing a subscription rate of 8.3 times.

Its placement tranche was also 3.2 times subscribed by institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

The Reit has an initial portfolio of 97 properties across the United Kingdom, of which 96 are freehold.

THE BUSINESS TIMES