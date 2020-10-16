Uber to invest in South Korea SK Telecom's mobility business

SEOUL (REUTERS) - Uber Technologies said on Friday (Oct 16) that it will invest over US$150 million (S$204 million) into a joint venture and partnership with South Korea's SK Telecom, which is proposing to split off its mobility business.

SK Telecom planned to split off its mobility business unit and launch T Map Mobility, while Uber would invest over US$100 million in a joint venture with T Map Mobility and about US$50 million in T Map Mobility, the companies said in a joint statement.

Shareholders would vote on the plan at a general meeting on Nov 26, and once approved, it would take effect on Dec. 29.

SKT expects T Map Mobility, valued at about 1 trillion won (S$1.19 billion), to grow into a company worth 4.5 trillion won by 2025, the companies said.

Uber will own 51 per cent of the joint venture, while SK Telecom will hold the remaining 49 per cent.