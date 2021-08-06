Uber racks up losses in bid to ease driver shortage

SAN FRANCISCO • Uber Technologies spent heavily to lure drivers back in the second quarter, which resulted in a wider loss than expected and raises doubts about the reliability of its labour model in the long term. Its shares declined 8 per cent in extended trading on Wednesday.

The loss before interest, tax and other expenses was US$509 million (S$687 million) in the period that ended in June, Uber said in a statement on Wednesday. That is wider than the prior quarter but narrower than a year earlier. Analysts expected a loss of US$325 million, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Uber said the loss will be less than US$100 million in the third quarter and that gross bookings will be US$22 billion to US$24 billion. The forecast is about in line with analysts' estimates. But Uber cautioned that a wider outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus could change the results.

Challenges in the ride-hailing business persist. Many drivers had quit earlier in the pandemic when demand evaporated and over concerns for their own health. In recent months, vaccines have brought riders back, but the return of workers has not kept pace.

Uber said in April that it would spend US$250 million to get more drivers on the road by doling out bonuses and other incentives. Now, the spread of the Delta variant creates a new, unpredictable problem.

The company has used the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to expand further beyond rides. It placed a big bet on freight with the US$2.25 billion purchase of Transplace last month. It also moved into grocery and alcohol delivery through acquisitions, added package delivery and struck a partnership with GoPuff to ferry convenience store items.

Uber has been delivering meals from restaurants since 2014, but the pandemic dramatically accelerated growth. Gross bookings from delivery orders in the second quarter nearly doubled from the same period last year to US$12.9 billion. But growth was muted compared with the first quarter.

Second-quarter sales doubled from a year earlier to US$3.93 billion, beating analysts' estimates. The number of people using an Uber service was 101 million, in line with estimates.

Uber posted its first net profit as a public company in the second quarter. Income of US$1.1 billion was driven in large part by the company's stock in Didi Global, China's largest ride-hailing company.

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the company will consider selling Didi shares or other holdings, which are valued at nearly US$15 billion, and also include South-east Asia's Grab Holdings and Joby Aviation.

