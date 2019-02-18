Uber narrows losses, revenue growth slows on road to IPO

An Uber Eats cyclist in London last year. Uber chief financial officer Nelson Chai said that based on gross bookings, Uber Eats has apparently become the largest online food delivery business outside China.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sources say ride-sharing giant plans to speed up stock market debut to first half of 2019

SAN FRANCISCO • Uber last Friday released earnings figures that showed its loss narrowed in the final quarter of last year while revenue growth slowed as the ride-sharing giant prepares for a stock market debut.

The loss for the final three months of last year amounted to US$865 million (S$1.2 billion), compared with US$1.1 billion in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based firm reported revenue of US$3 billion, a 25 per cent increase from a year earlier. That's high by many standards, but significantly lower than Uber's third quarter year-over-year growth of 38 percent - a growth rate that was itself only about half the rate of six months prior.

Uber remains a private company, but it routinely discloses some earnings information. Chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi, who is steering the high-value start-up to a stock market debut this year, has promised greater transparency as he seeks to restore confidence in the global ride-sharing leader hit by a wave of misconduct scandals.

Revenue for the full year rose 43 per cent to US$11.3 billion, with Uber's annual loss shrinking 15 per cent to US$1.8 billion, according to the start-up.

Uber operates its ride-share business in dozens of countries and has expanded to new areas including food delivery, electric scooters and bikes. It is seen as the largest of the venture-backed start-ups with a presumed valuation of some US$70 billion. "Last year was our strongest yet, and the fourth quarter set another record for engagement on our platform," Uber chief financial officer Nelson Chai said in a released statement.

Uber is eyeing a valuation above US$100 billion (S$136 billion) for its much-anticipated share offering due this year, which would be the biggest ever in the tech sector.

"Our ride-sharing business maintained category leadership in all regions we serve, Uber Freight gained exciting traction in the US, Jump e-bikes and e-scooters are on the road in over a dozen cities."

Based on gross bookings, Uber Eats has apparently become the largest online food delivery business outside China, said Mr Chai.

Sources said the global ride-sharing giant is considering speeding up its plans for an initial public offering to the first half of 2019, rather than the second half of the year.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, BLOOMBERG

