Tycoon once dubbed ‘China's Warren Buffett’ sells billions in assets to revive firm

BEIJING - Billionaire Guo Guangchang was sipping baijiu when he decided to kick off a US$2 billion (S$2.67 billion) sale, his biggest in recent years.

His choice of liquor – from Shede Spirits Co., a brand under his Fosun International Ltd. portfolio – was particularly momentous: “she de” means “let go” in Chinese.

Pummelled by China’s credit crisis and a 95 per cent profit plunge last year, Fosun has offloaded some US$4.8 billion of assets since May, including the sale of its holding in the parent of Nanjing Iron & Steel Co. that was renegotiated this month. And the process is far from over: The conglomerate is in search of buyers for billions of dollars of assets ranging from European financial businesses to an Indian pharmaceutical firm.

Disposals on such a scale can be a sign that a company is in a death spiral. But Mr Guo’s pragmatism in parting with once-prized companies seems to be working. Fosun’s shares and bonds have rebounded from their September lows, with the conglomerate looking less likely to default, an outcome that once seemed inevitable.

“It’s not pathetic that we are selling assets,” he said at an entrepreneur forum in March when he was asked to share how he felt about Fosun’s disposals. “It’s pathetic only if no one wants what we offer.”

Personal actions

Mr Guo, sometimes dubbed “China’s Warren Buffett” for his historic acumen in picking quality assets and diversifying investments, has been instrumental in the turnaround.

Unlike many tech and property tycoons, who stepped aside or retired when things got tough, he has remained at the helm during what he described as the “perfect storm”. Fosun’s co-chairman has attended earnings events, lined up business partners and has posted regularly to his more than nine million followers on social media.

By contrast, ByteDance’s Zhang Yiming, PDD Holdings’ Colin Huang and Longfor Group Holdings’ Wu Yajun are among those who have exited the companies they founded. Jack Ma, probably the most famous Chinese businessman, mostly disappeared from public life after his critique of the nation’s regulators in 2020 torpedoed the listing of his Ant Group.

Chinese entrepreneurs have faced an increasingly difficult environment in recent years, with regulatory crackdowns in the government’s quest for “common prosperity” constraining growth and repelling international investors.

Mr Guo, who has been around for more than three decades, is no stranger to run-ins with the authorities. In 2015, he briefly vanished to help with an investigation, similar to the recent disappearance of top financier Bao Fan.

During the current turmoil, however, the company’s focus on navigating government relationships has been notable. In September, its vice-president paid a visit to a local supervisor of state-owned enterprises to discuss areas of cooperation.

“Guo Guangchang seems to have survived where many of his former peers have failed for a couple of reasons,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer of Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong. “Fosun did a better job of using available resources to create viable businesses. When the calls for deleveraging came, Fosun was better positioned to follow the regulatory diktat.”