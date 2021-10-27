Tycoon cuts stake in Raffles Education to less than 1%

Billionaire Oei Hong Leong has cut his stake in Raffles Education Corporation (REC) to less than 1 per cent after dumping around 90 million shares in the company, according to an exchange filing yesterday.

Mr Oei sold 56.2 million shares and dumped a further 34.2 million held through his art museum for a total consideration of around $55 million, according to market data. This means that he is no longer a substantial shareholder in REC.

The company has also responded to Singapore Exchange Regulation's (SGX RegCo) queries last Friday on a number of items in its annual report.

SGX RegCo pointed out that loans from chairman and chief executive Chew Hua Seng were not fully disclosed, with $9.5 million recorded but only $1.2 million accounted for by Raffles Education. The company disclosed that the remaining $8.3 million was loaned to Wanbo Institute of Science and Technology in China.

Raffles Education also disclosed the loan balance owed to Mr Chew, which SGX RegCo had asked for. On the group level, Mr Chew had been repaid $6.3 million in FY21 and $17 million in FY20. The director is still owed $10.9 million and $5.8 million at the end of FY21 and FY20 respectively.

On the company level, Mr Chew has been repaid $5.8 million in FY21 and $17 million in FY20. He is still owed $2.6 million and $5.45 million at the end of FY21 and FY20 respectively.

SGX RegCo also queried Raffles Education on the valuation of its investment properties after recording a fair value gain of $13.8 million. The Langfang investment properties in question, comprising education facilities and commercial spaces, were valued at 1.3 billion yuan (S$274 million) as at June 30 by independent valuer Cushman & Wakefield.

"The Langfang investment properties were valued at higher fair value due to the improved long-term income capitalisation profiles, taking into account the generally improved property market profile in (the) Langfang property market," said Raffles Education in the filing.

The salary paid by Raffles Education to former non-executive director Liu Ying Chun, who retired on Oct 30 last year, was also queried by the regulator on the basis that Oriental University City Hong Kong, where he is employed as chief executive officer, should have paid his salary.

Raffles Education explained that the $168,000 salary was paid to Mr Liu due to his capacity as a Raffles Education employee from July last year to June this year, with no director's fees being paid to him.

SGX RegCo also queried the independence of the appointed internal auditor, Baker Tilly Consultancy, requiring the audit committee (AC) of Raffles Education to state the auditor's independence, effectiveness and if any internal control deficiencies were noted.

The AC responded by confirming Baker Tilly's independence and effectiveness based on its unfettered access to documents, records, properties, management and the AC. Baker Tilly also does not provide any other services to the private school operator.

