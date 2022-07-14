Twitter sues Musk in effort to hold him to $62b merger deal

WILMINGTON (Delaware) • Twitter sued billionaire Elon Musk on Tuesday for violating his US$44 billion (S$62 billion) deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the buyout at the agreed US$54.20 per Twitter share.

The lawsuit sets in motion what promises to be one of the biggest legal showdowns in Wall Street history, involving one of the business world's most colourful entrepreneurs in a case that will turn on staid contract language.

Mr Musk, who is chief executive of electric vehicle maker Tesla, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit accused Mr Musk of "a long list" of violations of the merger agreement that "have cast a pall over Twitter and its business".

It said for the first time that employee attrition has been "on the upswing" since the deal was announced.

Mr Musk said he was terminating the merger because of the lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations that he said amounted to a "material adverse event".

He also said executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business in the ordinary course, although Twitter said it removed that language from the merger contract during negotiations.

Twitter also said it did not share more information with Mr Musk regarding spam accounts because it feared that he would build a competing platform after abandoning the acquisition.

Twitter called the reasons cited by Mr Musk a "pretext" that lacked merit and said his decision to walk away had more to do with a decline in the stock market, particularly for technology stocks.

Tesla's stock, the main source of Mr Musk's fortune, has lost around 30 per cent of its value since the deal was announced and closed on Tuesday at US$699.21.

In a separate filing, Twitter asked the court to schedule a four-day trial in mid-September.

In a memo to Twitter staff on Tuesday, Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal sought to reassure employees about the future.

"We will prove our position in court and we believe we will prevail," he wrote in the note.

Legal experts have said that from the information that is public, Twitter would appear to have the upper hand.

"In its complaint, Twitter is taking a strong position that Musk had a case of buyer's remorse," said Professor Brian Quinn of Boston College Law School.

Twitter noted that after Mr Musk said he was terminating the deal, he sent tweets on Monday that Twitter said suggested that his requests about spam were part of a plan to force spam data into the public sphere.

"For Musk, it would seem, Twitter, the interests of its stockholders, the transaction Musk agreed to and the court process to enforce it all constitute an elaborate joke," the lawsuit said.

