Twitter sues Elon Musk to hold him to US$44 billion merger

Elon Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
54 sec ago
Published
15 min ago

WILMINGTON, Delaware (REUTERS) - Twitter sued Elon Musk on Tuesday (July 12) for violating the US$44 billion (S$62 billion) deal to buy the social media platform and asked a Delaware court to order the world's richest person to complete the merger at the agreed US$54.20 per Twitter share, according to a court filing.

“Musk apparently believes that he – unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law – is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away,” said the lawsuit.

On Friday, Musk said he was terminating the deal because Twitter violated the agreement by failing to respond to requests for information regarding fake or spam accounts on the platforms, which is fundamental to its business performance.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit accused Musk of “a long list” of violations of the merger agreement that “have cast a pall over Twitter and its business.”

Shares in the social media platform tumbled to US$34.06 on Tuesday from above US$50 when the deal was accepted by Twitter’s board in late April.

Musk said he was terminating the merger because of the lack of information about spam accounts and inaccurate representations that he said amounted to a “material adverse event.” He also said executive departures amounted to a failure to conduct business in the ordinary course, as Twitter was obligated to do.

Twitter said it negotiated to remove from the merger agreement language that would have made such firings a violation of ordinary course requirement.

More On This Topic
With or without Elon Musk, Twitter is overdue a shake-up
How Elon Musk damaged Twitter and left it worse off

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top