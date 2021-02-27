Twitter may let users charge followers for access to special content

NEW YORK • Twitter gave the first outline of a potential subscription product that will let people charge followers for access to special content or experiences, part of a broader effort to diversify the social network's revenue sources and give high-profile users a way to make money on the service.

The company mentioned a new feature called Super Follows at an Analyst Day event on Thursday, calling it an "account subscription" where users could charge others on the service for certain content.

This could be a number of things, such as exclusive tweets, special access to a user's direct messages, or a paid newsletter, said Twitter's head of product Kayvon Beykpour.

The company plans to release Super Follows "some time this year".

Twitter shares rose to an all-time high on the product announcement and an upbeat forecast for sales and user growth through 2023.

The company recently purchased newsletter start-up Revue, and executives said they are excited about letting newsletter writers build a paying audience on the service. Twitter is also considering "tipping", or letting users donate money to people they enjoy following, and charging for Tweetdeck.

Twitter's chief design officer Dantley Davis said: "We also think that an audience-funded model, where subscribers can directly fund the content that they value most, is a durable incentive model that aligns the interest of creators and consumers."

Presumably, Twitter would take a cut of the subscription fee.

Almost 90 per cent of Twitter's sales comes from advertising, which can be seasonal and easily influenced by factors outside of its control. For example, revenue fell 19 per cent in the second quarter during pandemic shutdowns.

Twitter stock finished the day about 4 per cent higher at a record US$74.59.

The company's event for analysts spanned more than three hours and covered a number of different areas of Twitter's business.

Earlier on Thursday, Twitter set a target to double annual revenue to US$7.5 billion (S$9.9 billion) by 2023, and said it expects to increase its user base by an average of almost 20 per cent each of the next three years.

BLOOMBERG