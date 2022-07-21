Twitter gets a win over Elon Musk with trial fast-tracked for October

WILMINGTON (Delaware) • Twitter scored an early win against Mr Elon Musk in its fight to make him complete his US$44 billion (S$61 billion) buyout, as a Delaware judge agreed to fast-track the case with an October trial date.

Chancery Court Chief Judge Kathaleen McCormick on Tuesday scheduled the trial for five days in autumn, instead of two weeks in February as Mr Musk requested. Twitter argued it was suffering under the Tesla founder's withdrawal from the deal and disparagement of the social media company.

The ruling marks the first victory for Twitter in a case in which many legal experts say Mr Musk will be the underdog.

In a hearing in Wilmington, the judge made clear she saw little merit in Mr Musk's scheduling arguments, saying his lawyers "underestimate the ability of this court to quickly process" complex disputes in merger and acquisition cases.

Chancery judges in Delaware are known for being able to parse legal thickets of complex merger and acquisition disputes more quickly than many other US courts.

Judge McCormick found that the "continued delays threaten imminent harm" to Twitter. She told the parties to propose specific October dates for the non-jury trial.

Lawyers for Twitter had said they needed only four days to prove the world's richest person must honour his agreement. Twitter filed suit last week to force Mr Musk to consummate the deal.

In Tuesday's hearing, a lawyer for Twitter argued that Mr Musk was "contractually obligated to use his best efforts to close deal". Instead, he is "doing the exact opposite", attorney William Savitt said. "He is engaging in sabotage."

The billionaire's legal team has said that Twitter was unfairly pushing for a "warp speed" trial.

Mr Musk said Twitter violated the terms of the buyout deal by not turning over detailed information about so-called spam bot accounts within its system. The case requires a "forensic review and analysis of large swathes of data" about the bots along with other legal issues, his lawyers said.

Mr Andrew Rossman, a lawyer for Mr Musk, argued at the hearing that there was no need to rush a trial to mteet an October deadline specified in the deal. The important date is when the financing commitments for the purchase expire, near the end of April next year, he told the judge. A February trial would give the court enough time to decide the case and leave room for an appeal, he added.

He also dismissed Twitter's assertion that Mr Musk is trying to run out the clock so that the financing commitments lapse. Mr Musk has no motivation to harm Twitter, given that he is its second largest shareholder, he said.

BLOOMBERG