Twitter expecting strong start to year as ad spending rises

NEW YORK • Twitter on Tuesday beat Wall Street targets for quarterly sales and profit, and followed its social media peers to forecast a strong start to this year as ad spending rebounds from rock bottom.

The solid beat, aided by ad product improvements, convinced investors to overlook a dull forecast for user growth, which Twitter expects to slow down to low double digits this year as a boost from the Covid-19 pandemic fizzles out.

Total revenue came in at a record US$1.29 billion (S$1.71 billion), an increase of 28 per cent year on year. Shares of the company were up nearly 3 per cent in extended trading, adding to an 11 per cent gain in stock so far this year.

The social media company said expenses would rise 25 per cent or more this year, but projected that total revenue would grow faster than costs.

The firm has been in the spotlight amid global debates over what is allowed on the site. This comes after its ban on former US president Donald Trump following the Capitol riot last month, and as it recently agreed to comply with an Indian government directive to block accounts linked to a farmers' protest.

On an earnings call with analysts, chief executive Jack Dorsey downplayed any impact from the much-debated closure of accounts, including Mr Trump's.

"We are a platform that is obviously much larger than any one topic or any one account. Eighty per cent of our audience is outside the United States," he said.

Investors are looking past Twitter's miss on user growth because of other positives during the fourth quarter, including higher ad revenue, profitability, as well as revenue guidance that was better than expected, said Neuberger Berman senior research analyst Hari Srinivasan.

Twitter said that in the fourth quarter, it had 192 million average monetisable daily active users - its term for the number of daily users who can view advertisements. That is up 26 per cent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting 196.5 million, according to Ibes data from Refinitiv.

Twitter said user growth rates may decrease to "low double digits" beginning in the second quarter.

It said user growth had been driven by product improvements and more global conversation from events like the Covid-19 pandemic and the US election.

Some temporary changes to reduce misinformation around the US election had a small negative impact on global user growth, it added.

Ad revenue was US$1.15 billion, up 31 per cent from the same period a year ago and beating analyst estimates.

The company is building tools that will help it earn more money from advertisers - these include tools that help advertisers increase product sales and finely target ads to interested users.

It acquired newsletter start-up Revue last month. It also recently launched disappearing tweets called "fleets" and said it had in the fourth quarter released a beta test of "Spaces", its audio-chat room feature, which has similarities with voice-based app Clubhouse.

Mr Dorsey told analysts on a conference call that the company was working on subscriptions, but did not expect meaningful revenue until next year.

Net income rose to US$222.1 million, or 27 US cents per share, from US$118.8 million, or 15 US cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, Twitter earned 38 US cents per share, beating estimates of 31 US cents.

Twitter's costs and expenses were US$1.04 billion for the quarter, an increase of 21 per cent year on year.

BLOOMBERG