Tuan Sing, Mitsubishi Estate to develop first phase of Indonesian mall

Real estate-focused investment holding company Tuan Sing Holdings has partnered Japan's Mitsu-bishi Estate to develop the first phase of a luxury outlet mall in Karawang, Indonesia, for an initial $90 million.

In a joint statement yesterday, both parties said construction is scheduled to start in the second quarter of this year with a target opening date in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The 50:50 joint venture company PT Karawang Outlet Mall will be undertaking the development of the retail mall, which it will operate upon completion.

Named The Grand Outlet - East Jakarta, the initial phase of the outlet mall will be developed on a 9ha site which is located an hour's drive from Central Jakarta.

It will be 3km to 4km away from the upcoming Karawang Station once the construction of Indonesia's anticipated high-speed rail is completed by the year-end.

The completed outlet mall will have a leasable area of 26,000 sq m with some 180 shops, as well as parking space for 1,000 cars and 180 motorcycles.

Indonesian retail giant Mitra Adiperkasa is said to be among the interested parties seeking to be a major tenant at the luxury development.

Highlighting Indonesia's strong demographics and economy, both parties believe the project is well positioned to tap the rising affluent consumer population with high purchasing power.

This maiden collaboration between Tuan Sing and Mitsubishi Estate will combine their respective strengths and track records as they both have diversified property development portfolios across several countries.

"Our strong presence in Indonesia, combined with Mitsubishi Estate's extensive experience in building and operating renowned retail projects, will allow us to not only make this project a success but will open the doors for more collaboration in future," said Mr William Liem, chief executive of Tuan Sing.

Shares of Tuan Sing closed one cent or 2.5 per cent higher at 41 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES