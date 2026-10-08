True Fitness, True Yoga’s liquidators received claims from over 3,000 creditors

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The move comes after special resolutions were passed at extraordinary general meetings for both companies on Oct 7.

SINGAPORE - The liquidators for True Yoga and True Fitness have received claims from around 3,300 creditors, following the decision to place the fitness chains into creditors’ voluntary liquidation.

The move comes after special resolutions were passed at extraordinary general meetings for both companies on Oct 7, according to a media statement by appointed liquidators RSM Singapore issued on Oct 8.



During meetings held on Oct 7, creditors confirmed the appointment of the liquidators and voted to form a Committee of Inspection (COI) comprising up to five members to represent stakeholder interests.

The liquidators will now focus on the “orderly administration of the companies’ affairs” and the recovery of assets. They will also consult with the COI and other key stakeholders throughout the winding-up process.

Creditors, including affected members, vendors and employees, can continue to submit or revise their claims through the RSM creditors’ claims portal. They can also contact the liquidators’ office via the emails below:

True Fitness Members: RF-TFitnessMembers@rsmsingapore.sg

True Yoga Members: RF-TYogaMembers@rsmsingapore.sg

True Fitness Vendors & Other Creditors: RF-TFitness@rsmsingapore.sg

True Yoga Employees, Vendors & Other Creditors: RF-TYoga@rsmsingapore

True Yoga and True Fitness come under the True Singapore Group, which also operated fitness and yoga centres TFX and Yoga Edition here.

The group abruptly shuttered all its seven outlets overnight on Sept 10, notifying employees via an email sent just an hour before the shutdown took effect.



Many staff and members arrived at gym premises the following morning only to find doors locked and repossession notices posted across entrances.

On Sept 11, Consumers Association of Singapore said it received hundreds of complaints from members, with losses exceeding $609,000 in unused memberships, packages and services.

The True Singapore Group has been under mounting financial strain, recording substantial losses and net liabilities, even as it continued to generate notable revenue, said its Hong Kong-listed parent company Kontafarma China Holdings.



As at end-August, it owed Kontafarma HK$309.7 million (S$50.6 million).