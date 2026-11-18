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The administrators McGrathNicol said David Jones owed at least A$459 million (S$398 million) to an array of creditors.

SYDNEY – Troubled Australian department store chain David Jones will cut about 1,500 jobs across 19 stores slated for closure following its collapse into administration, a union said on Nov 18.

The Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees Association said only 170 of the 1,689 impacted store workers had been offered redeployment opportunities.

David Jones entered administration on Nov 5, with directors citing difficult trading conditions, online competition and weak household spending as reasons for its failure.

At the first meeting of creditors on Nov 17, administrators McGrathNicol said the retailer owed at least A$459 million (S$398 million) to an array of creditors, including A$11 million to 6,242 employees.

“We are very disappointed that of the 1,689 jobs of directly employed David Jones workers at risk in the 19 stores set to close, the company is offering only 170 job redeployments, barely one in 10,” said Bernie Smith, secretary of the union’s New South Wales state branch.

“This is a missed opportunity both for the workers and for the business to reset the service level they could provide that David Jones was once known for.”

The union was continuing to work to secure members’ unpaid entitlements, Smith added.

FTI Consulting, the appointed receivers, declined to comment when asked about the job losses.

It has said it plans to close 18 of David Jones’ 37 stores across Australia and one in New Zealand by the end of the year.

A sale process is also under way, with administrators saying on Nov 17 they had contacted 150 potential buyers, local and international.

Founded in Sydney in 1838 by Welsh immigrant David Jones, the retailer describes itself as the world’s oldest continuously operating department store.

Australian private equity firm Anchorage Capital Partners acquired the chain in 2023 with plans to turn the business around, yet losses continued as rent and employee costs rose.

It entered administration after landlords did not agree to rent concessions and a plan to restructure the store network. REUTERS