Trendlines says proposed rights issue at 19.3% premium closer to company's value than market price

SINGAPORE - Catalist-listed start-up incubator The Trendlines Group on Friday (Oct 4) said that its current market price "does not properly reflect the company's value", and that its proposed rights issue priced at a 19.3 per cent premium to the counter's last trading price of 8.8 cents on Sept 26 would "more closely approximate the company's value".

This was in response to Singapore Exchange (SGX) asking why the company had proposed a rights issue at such a premium, and the rationale for shareholders to subscribe for these shares when they could purchase them from the market at a lower price.

In a regulatory filing, Trendlines noted that a share price of 10.5 Singapore cents would provide a better estimate of the company's value, as it recently completed a private placement to Librae Holdings, with shares being issued at the same price.

Librae Holdings is an entity related to UK business tycoon Vincent Tchenguiz, and the placement price represented a 34.6 per cent premium over the counter's volume-weighted average price, and its last traded price for the full day prior to the subscription agreement.

As at 10.40am on Friday, Trendlines shares were trading at 9.6 cents, up 4.4 per cent, or 0.4 cent. Some 6.9 million shares changed hands, making it one of the most heavily traded stocks on the Singapore bourse.

Following talks with some of its substantial shareholders, including Librae, the company had also received a commitment from Librae to participate in a rights issue at the same price as the placement, Trendlines said.

"Notwithstanding that the current market price is lower than the issue price for the rights issue, the current average trading volume of the company's shares is low, and shareholders who wish to obtain further equity participation in the company may not be able to purchase the shares from the market at the current market price," Trendlines added.

It also noted that following its private placement in October 2017, the company had received feedback that existing shareholders should have the opportunity to participate in its fundraising exercises.

To date, Trendlines has not utilised the $10.82 million raised from its last placement in August this year. According to the filing, the company has a balance of about $2.4 million from its $19.3 million IPO (initial public offering) proceeds, when it launched its IPO in November 2015. In addition, about $5.3 million remains from its 2017 placement, where the company raised $13.3 million.

"In view of the recently completed placement at a premium to the market price of the company's shares, and Librae's indication during the exploratory talks that it was prepared to increase its investment in the company at the same price as the placement, the company is taking advantage of the opportunity to raise additional funds through equity at a premium to the current market price and thereby strengthen its capital structure," Trendlines said.

The company noted that these funds will be used for working capital and investments in its current and new portfolio companies. "While the company does not have an urgent need to raise funds, it believes that it can put the funds to good use to further build shareholders' value," Trendlines said.

It added that there is no intention for board and/or management representation by Librae in the company or the group's entities.

On Sept 24, Trendlines received conditional commitment of up to U$22 million from Librae, Temasek Holdings and other investors for its new Singapore-based venture fund, of which Librae contributed U$10 million.

The company noted that it has discussed with Librae about its participation in the investment committee of this new Agrifood fund, and that this does not give Librae any representation on the company's board or management.

The fund, which will set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Singapore, will invest in new, innovation-based agrifood tech companies in Singapore as well as foreign agrifood firms.