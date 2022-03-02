Trafigura has no immediate plans to exit Russian oil project

Singapore-headquartered global commodities trader Trafigura has no immediate plans to divest its minority stake in a multibillion-dollar mega Russian arctic oil project backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, an industry source familiar with the matter told The Straits Times.

The Vostok oil project, in which the independent trading house has a 10 per cent stake, is one of Russia's biggest oil projects. The project cost is estimated to be US$140 billion (S$190 billion), according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

Rystad senior oil analyst Nishant, who goes by only one name, said that when complete, the crude oil from the Vostok project is likely to be exported to Europe and Asia, where there is a healthy appetite for such crude grades. "If the current situation prolongs and stricter sanctions are proposed, Russia's energy industry project's oil production outlook might come under pressure due to the lack of market to sell crude oil," he said.

Pressure is now mounting on international energy and commodity trading companies to quit Russia-linked business deals. On Monday, energy giant Shell said it will exit from all its Russian operations, which involves walking away from a major liquefied natural gas plant. The decision comes a day after rival BP abandoned its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft. Norway's Equinor also plans to exit Russia.

A Trafigura spokesman declined to comment on the specifics of the Vostok deal, but said the company will monitor the situation to ensure compliance with sanctions.

The firm had said in December 2020 that its Vostok investment "provides Trafigura with access to a world-class, major new onshore oil-producing region in Siberia's Taymyr province comprising the Vankor and Payakha clusters with an estimated six billion tonnes of high-quality crude oil resources".

The company added at the time that the deal would build on the longstanding commercial relationship between Trafigura and Rosneft, and would provide access to long-term offtake supply of crude oil including from Vostok Oil.

Trafigura is a major buyer of Russian crude, and is expected to continue with its purchases. An industry source said trades are still being financed on short-term credit.

Still, experts believe that with the situation worsening and death toll rising in Ukraine, it will only be a matter of time before companies like Trafigura are forced to re-evaluate their Russian investments.

"Being a part of any project involving Russia at the moment just seems increasingly untenable, and even if the project comes online only in a few years, will they continue to put any more money into the project in a country where the government has gone completely bonkers?" said Mr Adi Imsirovic, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Data from Petro-Logistics, a consultancy that monitors oil flows, showed that Trafigura shipped roughly 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude on average in 2021, and around 285,000 bpd in 2020.

"For traders who are in this space, the only way you get these long-term deals is through pre-financing," said Mr Imsirovic.

If these deals are financed by the banks, then "many will have to decide if they will pull the plug and walk away, leaving money on the table".