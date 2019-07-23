Trading muted on lower rate cut signal

Local investors reined in their enthusiasm yesterday in response to signals of a smaller-than-expected interest rate cut in the United States later this month.

Mr Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets, noted: "Over the next two weeks, the European Central Bank and US Federal Open Market Committee will make their policy decisions, but it is the Fed decision and policy guidance that will be most critical for the markets risk on view."

Equity markets around the world were buoyed last week after dovish comments by New York Fed president John Williams hinted at a half-point rate cut.

But the New York Fed later walked back Mr Williams' comments and The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Fed was likely to cut rates by 25 basis points.

The more muted mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) down 20.74 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 3,357.22, in line with most Asian markets.

Losers outpaced gainers 258 to 160, with trade coming in at 1.2 billion shares worth $773.86 million.

The banks slipped save for OCBC, which closed unchanged at $11.64. DBS eased 0.23 per cent to $26.56 while United Overseas Bank retreated 0.52 per cent to $26.80.

Mechanical and electrical engineering firm Libra Group led the top volumes, rising 11.54 per cent to 5.8 cents on 48.7 million shares traded.

Another hot stock was Broadway Industrial, which surged 63.6 per cent amid active trading, triggering a query from the Singapore Exchange (SGX). It closed at 7.2 cents on trade of 11 million shares, over four times its average three-month volume of 2.3 million and one of the most heavily traded counters on the bourse yesterday. The precision manufacturer was added to the SGX watch list on June 6 for failing to meet the minimum trading price criterion.

Market observers are now watching for guidance on profits with the reporting season for the three months to June 30 about to kick off.

This week, half of the real estate investment trusts listed here will report earnings, while a trio of STI components are filing their numbers.

Two firms guided for second-quarter losses at the weekend.

Mainboard-listed Sinostar PEC said on Sunday that it expects to report a net loss for the second quarter ended June 30. Its shares fell 5.41 per cent to 17.5 cents.

Catalist-listed security solutions provider Secura Group said it expects to report a net loss for the same period. It declined 7.94 per cent to 5.8 cents.