Trading link with SGX on table but not priority now: Bursa CEO

More immediate task for Bursa is boosting trading volumes and drawing more IPOs

Assistant Business Editor
Updated
Published
4 min ago
A stock market trading link between the Singapore and Malaysian bourses, first mooted in February 2018 but called off under Malaysia's new government months later, is "on the table" but no longer a "major priority" in its existing form, Bursa Malaysia chief executive Muhamad Umar Swift told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview.

For Bursa, the more immediate task at hand is boosting trading volumes and retaining customers by improving its services and drawing more initial public offerings (IPOs) in the technology and healthcare sectors, among others.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 03, 2022, with the headline Trading link with SGX on table but not priority now: Bursa CEO. Subscribe

