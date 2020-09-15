Traders ZenRock, Agritrade may be wound up

ZenRock Commodities Trading and Agritrade International could be wound up, as their respective judicial managers have filed applications to have them liquidated.

Separately, Hontop Energy (Singapore) has been placed under judicial management.

Judicial managers for oil trader ZenRock made the winding-up application on Aug 25. In July, the debt-laden company was placed under judicial management.

ZenRock's judicial managers from KPMG had said then that there was value in placing the company under judicial management.

They may also consider a proposed management buyout of a new unit, ZenRock Europe, set up by joint venture partner Mark Papallo, who owns 15 per cent of the Geneva-based entity.

ZenRock owes HSBC Bank about US$49 million (S$67 million), while its total debt to banks is understood to be around US$165 million.

The oil trader is also being investigated by Singapore's Commercial Affairs Department.

Commodity trader Agritrade is facing the same fate, after its judicial managers from Ernst & Young applied early this month to wind it up. Agritrade is said to owe about US$1.55 billion.

The courts will hear the application for Agritrade next Monday, and that for ZenRock on Sept 28.

Meanwhile, oil trader Hontop Energy was placed under judicial management on Sept 7. It is being taken care of by RSM Corporate Advisory.

