Trader Trafigura freezes investments in Russia

Singapore-headquartered global commodities trader Trafigura announced late on Wednesday that it has frozen its investments in Russia and will be reviewing its minority stake in a multibillion-dollar Russian arctic oil project backed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It unequivocally condemned the war and violence in Ukraine and the unfolding humanitarian crisis, but stopped short of backing the recent slew of sanctions announced by the United States, Britain and the European Union.

Trafigura added in its statement that it operates an office with a number of full-time staff in Ukraine. "We are actively assisting our staff in Ukraine and their safety and security is our utmost priority. The Trafigura Foundation is supporting charities providing aid to refugees from Ukraine."

On Tuesday, The Straits Times reported that Trafigura, one of the world's largest independent traders, would not be immediately divesting its 10 per cent stake in the Vostok oil project. The project cost is estimated to be US$140 billion (S$190 billion), according to consultancy Rystad Energy.

The announcement marks a turnaround for the company, which has a close relationship with Rosneft. The Russian oil company has a majority stake in the Vostok project.

In December 2020, Trafigura said in a statement posted on its website that its Vostok investment provided it "with access to a world-class, major new onshore oil-producing region in Siberia's Taymyr province comprising the Vankor and Payakha clusters with an estimated six billion tonnes of high-quality crude oil resources".

The company added at the time that the deal would build on the longstanding commercial relationship between Trafigura and Rosneft, and would provide access to a long-term supply of crude oil, including from Vostok Oil.

Trafigura is a major buyer of Russian crude and it was not immediately clear from the statement if the company would continue to lift Russian crude. When contacted by ST for clarification, the media representative said she was not authorised to make any comments.

Data from Petro-Logistics, a consultancy that monitors oil flows, showed Trafigura shipped some 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude from Russia on average in 2021, and around 285,000 bpd in 2020.

Growing global pressure on international energy and commodity trading companies to quit Russia-linked business deals after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last week has seen the likes of energy giants BP, Shell and ExxonMobil exit their multibillion-dollar investments in Russia.

On Wednesday, Exxon said it would exit Russia oil and gas operations that it has valued at more than US$4 billion, and halt new investment.

Ms Serena Huang, head of Apac analysis at data analytics firm Vortexa, said: I think... it is too early to tell the impact, as it depends on whether any equity partner will step up to take over from Exxon to maintain the fields' production."

She added: "If production volume falls, then there would be a tightening of supplies to the refiners, and they would have to look for alternatives of light-sweet crude from suppliers like the US and Libya."

Senior oil analyst Nishant, who goes by only one name, said more companies from not just Europe, but also the Asia-Pacific, are likely to be taking similar action in the coming days. He said: "Going by the trend we have seen in the past few days, German oil company Wintershall and Japan's Jogmec could be possible next exits."