Toyota Financing Services sets up in S'pore

Toyota Financial Services, the world's largest vehicle financier, has set up an office in Singapore to tap the Republic's small but lucrative market.

Toyota Financial Services Singapore (TFSS), which was incorporated on Jan 2, launched its services yesterday.

It has 15 employees working at Toyota agent Borneo Motors' showroom in Leng Kee Road.

Ms Jasmmine Wong, chief executive of Inchcape Greater China and Singapore, said TFSS is "simply an additional financing option". Borneo Motors will also be able to leverage TFSS' global expertise, she added.

"We'll be able to provide a range of flexible and convenient financial and mobility solutions to our customers, such as instant and hassle-free credit approval, and an attractive 'zero down payment' leasing scheme."

TFSS will be rolling out loans with an introductory rate of 1.88 per cent - among the lowest here for cars. It will kick off a "buy now, pay later" programme, where instalment payments start in the 13th month.

TFSS is not the first manufacturer-linked financier to set up shop here. Others, such as Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen, have done so before, although VW's outfit has since left.

TFSS chief executive Vinod Cherumadathil said: "As the automotive market undergoes a transformation with evolving customer behaviour and requirements, we believe our global heritage and expertise can be translated into more flexible and customisable financial products."

Christopher Tan