Toshiba shareholders vote for probe into AGM scandal

TOKYO • Toshiba shareholders yesterday voted in favour of an independent investigation into allegations that investors were pressured ahead of last year's annual general meeting (AGM) - a watershed victory expected to spur more shareholder activism.

The vote marks only the fourth time a shareholder motion has won approval in Japan and the first at a major company, albeit one sullied by a string of scandals.

It is also notable for the gravity of allegations that emerged after last July's AGM.

Some shareholders had felt pressure to vote in line with management's wishes on director nominations after contact from a government adviser or the Trade Ministry, sources previously told Reuters.

"This result shines a very public spotlight on the likelihood that EGMs (extraordinary general meetings), which in Japan can be called by a shareholder that has owned only 3 per cent for six months, will probably be used more by activists," said Mr Nicholas Benes, a corporate governance expert and representative director of the Board Director Training Institute of Japan.

The proposal from Effissimo Capital Management, an activist investor and Toshiba's biggest shareholder, was backed by proxy advisers and required a simple majority of votes at yesterday's EGM to pass.

Reuters reported earlier that the Harvard University endowment fund had been told by a Japanese government adviser that it could be subject to a regulatory probe if the fund did not follow management's recommendations at the AGM.

Sources had said previously that as a result, the fund abstained from voting and later learnt that there was no basis for any probe.

The Trade Ministry also contacted several foreign shareholders ahead of the AGM, sources had said earlier.

Toshiba conducted its own investigation into complaints about the AGM and found it was not involved in any effort to pressure the Harvard fund. That probe was criticised as perfunctory and insufficient by shareholders and proxy advisers.

A second proposal from United States hedge fund Farallon Capital Management, Toshiba's second-largest shareholder, which sought changes to the conglomerate's capital policy, did not receive sufficient shareholder backing to pass.

REUTERS