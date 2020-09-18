Top Glove quarterly profit soars 1,646%; firm says its best days yet to come

Global demand for safety items amid the pandemic sent profits rocketing by 1,646 per cent at Top Glove, which said yesterday that its "best days are still ahead of us".

The Malaysian firm, which is dual-listed in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, posted record earnings of RM1.29 billion (S$422 million) for the fourth quarter ended Aug 31.

This was well above the RM74.2 million recorded a year ago and beat the median analyst forecast of RM349.2 million in a Refinitiv poll.

Executive chairman Lim Wee Chai yesterday said the firm was in talks with bankers about a plan to list in Hong Kong within six to nine months, reported Reuters.

"It's only a plan and we are talking to... see which is the most suitable method to go for listing in Hong Kong," he said in a virtual briefing.

Fourth-quarter revenue jumped 161 per cent year on year to RM3.11 billion. Earnings per share for the quarter rose from 0.95 sen a year ago to 15.82 sen.

Full-year earnings shot up to RM1.87 billion from RM364.7 million, while revenue rose 51 per cent over last year to RM7.24 billion.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 8.5 sen a share. This makes for a full-year payout of 11.8 sen per share - up 373 per cent from the previous year.

The total payout of about RM961.2 million translates to a net profit payout ratio of 51 per cent.

Top Glove said strong global demand allowed it to raise average selling prices. Earnings were lifted by productivity enhancements, like utilisation levels of close to 100 per cent, which boosted efficiency and reaped economies of scale.

High utilisation also helped lower overheads significantly, notably the cost of labour and natural gas.

The firm said its gloves would still be required even when a virus vaccine is available. It estimates demand to grow 25 per cent next year and 15 per cent post-pandemic.

Mr Lim said: "Our unprecedented performance underlines the effectiveness of our improvement initiatives, which focus on quality and cost efficiency, and which have enabled us to meet the increase in demand. With glove demand still on the uptrend, we believe our best days are still ahead of us."

It has earmarked RM8 billion for capital expenditure over the next six years. This will give it additional capacity of 100 billion gloves. The funds will be for new capacity and enhancing existing manufacturing facilities, among others.

Top Glove also said it is in talks with United States Customs Border and Protection in trying to get a withhold release order lifted.

The agency in July placed a detention order on imports from two of Top Glove's subsidiaries. Such action is normally taken against firms suspected of using forced labour.

Top Glove said it had a total of 4,000 local employees over the past year to meet growing demand.

It is the second-largest firm on Bursa Malaysia and the ninth-largest on the Singapore Exchange, with a market capitalisation of RM68.6 billion and $22.6 billion as of Tuesday. Its stock closed down 12 per cent at $2.63 yesterday. It is up about 69 per cent for the year.