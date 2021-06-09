Top Glove Q3 profit soars to RM2.04b

(THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Malaysia's Top Glove posted a net profit of RM2.04 billion (S$654.7 million) for the third quarter ended May 31, 2021, almost six times the net profit of RM347.9 million the previous year, though it saw easing quarter on quarter.

At a briefing following the announcement of its results, the company also said it would delay its Hong Kong IPO for a few months following the US ban on its gloves over issues of forced labour.

The robust performance was mainly due to technological advancements and research and development, the glove maker said in a filing on Wednesday. Global demand for gloves remains resilient as glove usage continues to rise, driven by the ongoing pandemic, it added.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 25.44 sen for Q3, up from 4.39 sen a year ago, although the group noted that last year's EPS for the quarter had been adjusted to reflect the bonus issue of two for every one existing ordinary share which was completed on Sept 7, 2020.

Sales revenue for Q3 rose to RM4.16 billion, nearly 2.5 times the RM1.69 billion for the preceding year.

These uptrends came after adjustments in line with glove market pricing trends, to average selling prices, which had peaked in February 2021, Top Glove said.

This came even as sales volume eased 4 per cent from the previous quarter, following a temporary halt in shipments to the US from Malaysia, in compliance with requirements of the US Customs and Border Protection, which caused a reduction in sales to the US.

Top Glove is currently working with the US Customs and Border Protection to resolve the withhold on its products, the company said at its results briefing on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported.

Managing director Lee Kim Meow said that the US authority has not raised any issues. Meanwhile, chairman Lim Wee Chai said that the move by the US is only temporary, while the Hong Kong listing is for the long term.

Top Glove had announced back in February that it hoped to raise RM7.7 billion in a Hong Kong listing. In April, it downsized this to RM4.2 billion.

The board has declared a Q3 dividend of 18 sen per share, comprising a special dividend payout of 21 per cent of profits. This is on top of the 50 per cent payout ratio per the company's dividend policy. The dividend will be paid on July 7, after the June 23 ex date.

The latest dividend declared brings the total dividend declared for the first nine months of FY2021 to 59.7 sen per share, five times that of FY2020's dividend of 11.8 sen per share.

The results came even as raw material prices saw a slight increase in the quarter. Average natural latex concentrate prices had risen by 8 per cent to RM6.31 per kilogramme (kg), while nitrile latex prices increased marginally by 0.4 per cent to US$2.31 per kg quarter on quarter, Top Glove said.

However, the group expects to benefit from a downtrend in raw material prices going forward.

In its press statement, Top Glove also said that it has declared 2021 The Year of ESG (environmental, social and governance) for the group, and it is working towards transitioning to low carbon glove manufacturing.

Shares of Top Glove listed on the Singapore Exchange closed at S$1.60 on Wednesday, up 1.91 per cent.