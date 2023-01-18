Caring for employees and their careers: Who the Top Employers in Asia-Pacific are for 2023

Mr Sanjiv Agarwal, head of HR for Southeast Asia of reinsurance specialist Swiss Re attests to the certification’s value. He says: “It recognises our commitment in raising the quality of work life, enabling professional excellence through cutting-edge technology, and providing flexible workplace solutions that allow our people to perform at their best.

“Being part of the Top Employers community means we will be able to share best practices and leverage learning from a wider spectrum of experiences, to ensure that we remain an employer of choice.”

The benefits of benchmarking

Mr Elliott adds that firms reap other benefits by going through the certification process. All companies that took part in the process will get their survey results, enabling them to identify their HR strengths and weaknesses. They can benchmark against other certified Top Employers globally, regionally, in their country and sectors too.

Multinational companies can get deeper insights into how their HR practices vary from country to country, and align to the best ones. “It’s not just about correcting the inconsistencies, but finding the hidden gems of practices that you already have within your firm,” says Ms Ammara Naeem, Top Employers Institute's head of client success.

She notes that companies can also compare their survey findings with results from employee engagement efforts to pinpoint communication gaps. She explains: “Even if you spend a lot of time and resources on certain HR programmes, your staff may not be aware of them. That’s a problem that needs to be solved.”

Certified companies get access to the Top Employers institute’s regularly updated library of best HR practices, drawn from businesses worldwide. Additionally, the institute regularly invites all Top Employers to HR seminars and workshops where they can learn from one another.

"People are the cornerstone of Keppel’s businesses. We are honoured to be re-certified as a Top Employer in recognition of how we develop and nurture our employees and strive to build an organisation that Keppelites are proud to be a part of," says Mr Yeo Meng Hin, director of Group Human Resource at Keppel Corporation. "The robust certification process enables us to build on the best and latest people practices as we continue to make Keppel a great place to work."