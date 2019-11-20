Top 3 oil, gas related stocks returned 105% so far this quarter

The three top-performing energy-related stocks with market caps over $100 million have averaged a total return of 105.3 per cent so far this quarter, the Singapore Exchange (SGX) said yesterday.

Rex International is up 144.9 per cent, PACC Offshore Services Holdings is ahead 115 per cent, and Mermaid Maritime is up 56.1 per cent, bringing their year-to-date total return to 95.7 per cent, the SGX said.

Overall, the energy sector generated a total return of 7.6 per cent last month, the second straight month of positive returns after September's 0.3 per cent and a reversal from the -8.9 per cent return in August.

The bumper returns come after crude gained more than 10 per cent since early last month as Washington and Beijing inched closer towards resolving their trade dispute, which has weighed on oil demand and global growth, the SGX said.

Singapore is a focal point for the energy sector as it is Asia's largest physical oil trading hub and price discovery centre.

SGX lists 12 energy-related stocks with a market cap above $100 million. These 12 players have a combined market cap of more than $18 billion. They span a range of upstream and downstream operations such as oil exploration and production, subsea and offshore drilling services, offshore marine services and coal mining, as well as jet fuel and petrochemical product supply.